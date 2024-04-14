China's foreign trade keeps surging in Q1 despite worldwide difficulties

(MENAFN) Recent data released by the General Administration of Customs of China highlights the sustained growth of China's foreign trade throughout the first quarter of the current year. Despite facing various global challenges, the total value of imports and exports of goods exhibited a notable increase of 5% on an annual basis, reaching a significant milestone of 10.17 trillion yuan.



The comprehensive dataset unveils the robust performance of Chinese exports, which reached a total value of 5.74 trillion yuan, showcasing a steady annual growth rate of 4.9%. Concurrently, the value of imports also experienced a commendable uptick, rising by 5% to reach 4.43 trillion yuan.



This continued expansion of China's foreign trade underscores the resilience and adaptability of the country's economy amidst a backdrop of evolving international dynamics. Despite prevailing uncertainties in global trade, China's sustained growth trajectory in both imports and exports serves as a testament to its pivotal role in the global marketplace and its ability to navigate complex economic landscapes.



As China continues to assert its influence on the world stage, its foreign trade performance serves as a barometer of economic vitality and resilience, offering insights into broader trends shaping the global economy. The positive momentum exhibited in the first quarter sets a promising tone for the remainder of the year, signaling China's continued commitment to fostering international trade and economic cooperation.

MENAFN14042024000045015682ID1108091896