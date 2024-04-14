Cryptocurrency market sees major drop amid economic uncertainty

(MENAFN) The cryptocurrency market experienced a notable downturn in prices, particularly evident in the decline of Bitcoin, as experts attribute the setback to inflation data impacting expectations regarding potential delays in the anticipated US interest rate cut. This development has exacerbated the ongoing volatility in digital currencies, which have been navigating a turbulent trajectory since reaching a new record high just last month.



Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, is poised for a significant event scheduled for this month, occurring approximately every four years: the halving. This process involves halving the Bitcoin mining reward, consequently reducing the overall supply. Analysts speculate that this reduction in supply could potentially trigger an upward surge in prices, aligning with market expectations.



Despite concerns regarding the negative implications of high inflation rates on Bitcoin, primarily due to potential delays in the interest rate cut, there exists a contrasting view that perceives it as a positive factor. Bitcoin is often regarded as a safe haven asset amidst periods of elevated inflation, thereby offering a potential hedge against economic uncertainties.



During the recent trading session, the price of Bitcoin witnessed a notable decline of 5.16 percent, settling at USD67,358 thousand. This downturn also reflected in the market capitalization of Bitcoin, which retreated to USD1.32 trillion, indicative of the broader market sentiment.



In addition to Bitcoin, other major cryptocurrencies experienced significant price corrections. Ethereum, for instance, saw its price plummet by 8.79 percent to USD3,236, while Binance Coin and Cardano recorded declines of 5.01 percent and 14.48 percent, respectively, with prices dropping to USD584 and USD0.5052.



The downturn in cryptocurrency prices underscores the prevailing economic uncertainty and highlights the intricate interplay between macroeconomic factors and digital asset valuations. As market participants closely monitor developments, the impact of inflation data and the impending halving event on cryptocurrency prices remains a focal point of analysis and speculation within the financial landscape.

