Gold prices rise to all-time highs amid geopolitical tensions

(MENAFN) Recent developments in the global market have propelled gold prices to unprecedented levels, marking a significant milestone in the precious metals landscape. According to reports from the Bloomberg News Agency, the price of gold surged past USD2,400 per ounce, representing a remarkable 1.2 percent increase, driven primarily by escalating tensions in key regions.



Ricardo Evangelista, serving as the chief analyst at Active Trades, highlighted the potential for further escalation in gold prices. He pointed to factors such as central bank purchases and a surge in demand for safe-haven assets, which have intensified amidst growing apprehension among investors regarding geopolitical conflicts.



Evangelista underscored the mounting concerns over the Chinese economy, which have contributed to apprehensions about global economic growth. Recent data revealing a contraction in China’s exports and imports for March have amplified these anxieties, shedding light on the challenges faced by policymakers striving to fortify the fragile economic recovery.



Beyond gold, the surge in demand for safe-haven assets has reverberated across other precious metals. Silver witnessed a notable uptick in spot transactions, climbing by 2.3 percent to reach USD29.13 per ounce, marking its highest levels since early 2021. Platinum and palladium also experienced significant gains, rising by 1.8 percent to USD997.51 and 1.1 percent to USD1,058, respectively.



This surge in precious metals activity mirrors a broader trend wherein investors are increasingly turning to safe-haven assets amidst global uncertainty. The prevailing sentiment suggests that prices across these assets may continue their upward trajectory in the foreseeable future, underscoring the importance of monitoring geopolitical developments and their impact on financial markets.

