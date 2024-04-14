Jordanian Foreign Minister Calls On Security Council To Impose Halt To Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman, Jordan: Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed that halting the escalation of Israeli aggression on Gaza is a regional and international necessity requiring the Security Council to assume its responsibilities in protecting security and peace, imposing a ceasefire on Gaza, and respecting international law.

In a statement to Jordan's Petra on Sunday, Safadi called for the swift cessation of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the start of implementing a comprehensive plan to end the Israeli occupation and achieve a just peace on the basis of the two-state solution, stressing that it is the only way to stop the dangerous escalation witnessed in the region.

He warned that the continuation of the aggression is pushing the region towards further regional escalation, the repercussions of which will threaten regional and international security and stability. He also stressed the need for international efforts to de-escalate and protect the entire region from its consequences.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister underlined that Jordan will continue its efforts to halt the aggression on Gaza and regional escalation, and will work with the international community to launch a real and effective move to implement the two-state solution as the only way to achieve security, stability, and just peace in the region.