Qatar SC, Al Khor Claim Wins As Amir Cup Begins

Doha, Qatar: Qatar SC and Al Khor secured victories in Group A as the Amir Cup basketball tournament got underway at the Al Gharafa Club hall yesterday.

Qatar SC overcame a tough challenge from Al Wakrah claiming a narrow 79-77 victory in the opening match while Al Khor prevailed over Al Gharafa 97-78 in the other match.



Al Khor and Al Gharafa players in action yesterday.

Al Arabi (the league champion this season) are the other team in the group while Al Ahli (the runner-up), Al Rayyan, Al Sadd, and Al Shamal are in Group B. The group games will continue until April 27 with teams eyeing semi-finals spots. The semi-final matches are scheduled for May 4, 7, 11, 14, and 18. The highly anticipated final match will take place on May 24.