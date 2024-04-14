Kuwaiti Cabinet Affirms Keenness On Responding To All Regional Incidents, Surrounding Conditions Amid Accelerating Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Kuwaiti cabinet affirmed keenness on responding to all regional incidents and surrounding conditions in a way that protects the security and stability of Kuwait amid the accelerating developments in the region.

This came during the Kuwaiti cabinet's extraordinary meeting on Saturday under the chairmanship of HH the Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

The meeting heard presentations by several ministers on the precautionary measures made by their respective ministries and competent state agencies to address any eventuality, particularly in the security domain.

The cabinet reaffirmed commitment to protecting the security and stability of the country.

