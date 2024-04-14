Partly Cloudy Weather Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Sunday will see scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times with chance of light rain, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times with chance of rain, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable at first becomes northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly westerly to southwesterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot, becomes northeasterly later.

Visibility inshore will be 5 to 10 km. Offshore, it will be 5 to 9 km.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore, it will be 1 to 3 feet.



MENAFN14042024000067011011ID1108091754