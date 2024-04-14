EU Commission Chief Condems Iran, Calls For Restraint

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has condemned Iran's attack on Israel and called on all sides to show prudence.

“I strongly condemn Iran's blatant and unjustifiable attack on Israel. And I call on Iran and its proxies to immediately cease these

attacks,” von der Leyen wrote on X.





“All actors must now refrain from further escalation and work to restore stability in the region,” she continued.