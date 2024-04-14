Qatar Expresses Deep Concern About Regional Developments, Calls For De-Escalation, Restraint

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has expressed deep concern about the developments in the region and called on all parties to halt escalation, promote calm, and exercise maximum restraint.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the international community to take urgent action to defuse tension and de-escalate the situation in the region. The ministry also reiterated the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting all regional and international efforts to achieve regional and international security and stability.

