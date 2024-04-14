Top News This Week: Iran's Drone Attack On Israel, BJP Manifesto, Bournvita Out From Health Drinks List, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top news of the week: Here are some of the top news stories from India during the week of April 8th to April 13:Iran launched drone attack on IsraelIran launched a drone and missiles attack in an unprecedented revenge mission on Saturday night, pushing the Middle East closer to a regionwide war. More than 200 drones along with ballistic and cruise missiles were sent towards Israel. The US forces extended support to Israel by shooting down 'nearly all' drones and missiles, while pledging to convene G7 meeting to develop a unified response. Read more hereBJP releases manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto ' Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, on April 14 – the day marking the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Titled \"Modi Ki Guarantee,\" the BJP's manifesto for 2024 elections which has 14 promises focuses on the theme of cultural nationalism. Read more hereSC raps Uttarakhand govt for no action against PatanjaliSupreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Uttarakhand government for not taking action against Patanjali Ayurved for violation of the law.“They say the purpose of the advertisement was to keep people connected with Ayurvedic medicines as if they are the first ones in the world to come up with Ayurvedic medicines,\" the apex court said. On April 2, the highest court had strongly criticized Ramdev and Balkrishna, dismissing their apology as“lip service\". Read more hereBournvita to be removed from 'health drinks' categoryBournvita and other similar bevrages should be removed from the health drink category on e-commerce platforms as there is no 'health drink' category defined under Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act 2006), Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a letter issued to the e-commerce companies. In the letter, dated 10 April, the Ministry of Commerce advised the e-commerce companies to remove Bournvita and other beverages from 'health drinks' category. Read more hereDelhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections schedule outThe Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announed that the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on April 26. It added that the Corporation House meeting has been called on 26th April for elections. Last year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s candidate Shelly Oberoi was unanimously elected as mayor after BJP candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination. Read more hereAndhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy injured in stone-peltingAndhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was on Saturday injured after stones were pelted during his 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign in Vijayawada, his office informed. Reddy suffered a small cut on his temple above the eye during his 'Memanta Siddham' Lok Sabha poll 2024 canvassing bus tour. \"The stone struck the CM while he was acknowledging the crowds as part of his bus tour at Vivekananda School Centre in Singh Nagar, Vijayawada,\" the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. Read more here

