Salman Khan's bodyguard salary is more than many of CEO's in India

Salman Khan has a massive fan base. But so does his bodyguard Shera, who refers to Salman Khan as "Maalik"!

Salman first met Shera at a party hosted by Keanu Reeves in 1995.



Shera and Salman met years ago, and he has been responsible for Khan's security ever since. It was a match made in Heaven.

Shera managed Hollywood stars before joining Salman.

Shera is a former Mr. Mumbai and Mr. Maharashtra renowned for his strength, commitment, and caution. He also runs Tiger Security.



Shera is a role model for many individuals, and he inspires others who work in the security profession. He is a real professional who is committed to his work.

According to Republic, Shera was paid Rs. 15 lakh per month in 2020 to oversee Salman Khan's security. This amounts to around 2 crore every year.

In addition, Tiger Securities is a security firm that oversees several famous personalities in the Hindi film industry.

Shera's agency also managed

Justin Bieber

in 2017.



Shera has an extensive collection of cars and superbikes, which contribute to his lavish lifestyle. He has a Kawasaki superbike and a beautiful BMW in his personal collection.

Salman Khan's bodyguard had a brief appearance in his film, Bodyguard. The star even dedicated the movie to him.

