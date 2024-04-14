Did You Know Amar Singh Chamkila's Killer Is Still Alive? Read THIS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amar Singh Chamkila's filmmaker

Kabir Singh Chowdhry said, 'One of Amar Singh Chamkila's three killers is still alive.' Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali retold Chamkila's story in a new biopic, released on Netflix on Friday.



Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila has finally been released after great anticipation. The film is based on the life of Amar Singh Chamkila, a famous Punjabi musician who was slain in Mehsampur.

According to an article by a news report that follows the events surrounding Chamkila's assassination, one of the singer's three murderers is still alive.

According to the article, filmmaker Kabir Singh Chowdhry, who previously directed Mehsampur about Chamkila, now plans to direct Laal Pari. It would feature one of the three assassins who assassinated Chamkila and Amarjot.

Kabir said,“It's going to be about one of the three killers, who is still alive. I spent time with him before making Mehsampur.”

According to the article, Chamkila and Amarjot's host family in Mehsampur blamed themselves and fled the country. Surinder Singh, previous Sarpanch of Mehsampur, stated that people would not leave their homes "out of fear" and that the black day was all they could speak about.

Surinder said about the family,“The family left soon after. There was a lot of badnami (slander). They could not stay here and had to migrate to Canada.”

Imtiaz Ali directs the film Amar Singh Chamkila, which can be watched on Netflix. This is Diljit's second effort to convey Chamkila's tragedy, having previously played a copy of the deceased singer in the Punjabi film Jodi.