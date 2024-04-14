7 Popular Bengali Dishes To Enjoy On Pohela Boishakh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pohela Boishakh, the Bengali New Year, is a festive occasion celebrated with great joy and culinary delights. Here are seven traditional Bengali dishes you can enjoy during this celebration.

This is a traditional Bengali dish made from lentil cakes cooked in a spicy gravy. It's hearty, flavorful, and perfect for celebrating Pohela Boishakh.

Another popular preparation of Hilsa fish is cooking it in a mustard sauce. The tanginess of mustard complements the rich flavour of the fish.

This is a creamy coconut-based curry made with prawns. It's rich and flavorful and pairs perfectly with steamed rice.

No Bengali meal is complete without dessert, and Mishti Doi is a classic choice. It's sweetened yogurt that's thick, creamy, and flavored with caramelized sugar.

A spicy and flavorful dish made with baby potatoes cooked in a thick gravy of tomatoes, onions, and traditional Bengali spices.

Luchi, deep-fried bread, pairs perfectly with cholar dal, a flavorful and protein-rich split chickpea curry.

Kosha Mangsho is a slow-cooked, spicy mutton curry. Marinated mutton in spices, yoghurt and mustard oil gets slow-cooked.