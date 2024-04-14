Salman Khan House Shootout: CCTV Footage OUT Of Suspected Gunmen; Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Calls The Star

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Everyone was stunned a few hours ago when they heard that many pistol rounds had been fired outside Salman Khan's residence. According to reports, shooting was heard outside the actor's Mumbai apartment early on April 14. The event occurred at around 4.55 a.m. In the most recent update, CCTV footage from outside Salman Khan's home has surfaced, revealing the alleged shooters.

CCTV video of the alleged gunmen emerged hours after bullets were fired at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home. The video shows two people on motorcycles driving at a relative pace.

Mumbai Police lodged a complaint against an 'unknown individual' hours after unknown shooters opened fire on Salman Khan's Mumbai home; the Maharashtra Chief Minister talked with the star and directed officials to increase security.

Several CCTV footage of the incident has emerged, but the gunmen haven't been identified yet. In the latest development, a case has been registered in Mumbai.

According to a new agency, Eknath Shinde had discussions with the Mumbai Police Commissioner. He further indicated that Salman Khan's security must be beefed up.

Bollywood actress and filmmaker

Pooja Bhatt took to X (previously Twitter) to respond to the horrifying news of gunshots fired outside superstar Salman Khan's home. The actress tweeted the ANI report and called for more monitoring in Bandra, noting robbery incidences from a time ago.



She wrote,“Horrific and condemnable. If this can happen with a police van parked outside the Khan residence for protection then it is fair to say that safety is an illusion. Need more stringent surveillance in Bandra for certain. Robberies were rife a while ago and now a shoot out? Scary.”