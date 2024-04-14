Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP To Focus On Space Mission And UN Security Council Seat, Reveals Poll Manifesto

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, two prominent points are plans to send a man to the Moon and to pursue India's permanent membership in the UN Security Council.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that putting a man on the Moon is a major priority in the BJP's electoral program. The manifesto declared, "In Amrit Kaal, we will launch Gaganyaan, Bharat's first human spaceflight mission, and land an astronaut on the Moon, a sign of Bharat's progress and prosperity."

The Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS) is something the BJP has discussed building in order to portray India as a major space power. It is stated that the country will also operationalize a second launch pad.

The manifesto said, "Our goal is to considerably enhance the worth of the Space Economy by establishing India as a prominent space power and providing assistance to countries in the Global South for the use of space and space technology services."

PM Modi said that immediately after the June 4 results, work on BJP's Sankalp Patra will begin.“The government has already started working on the 100-day action plan,” he said.

“The ambition of the people of the country is Modi's mission. We saw the success of Chandrayaan. Now we will experience the pride of Gaganyaan,” PM Modi said.

Another pledge stated by the BJP in its election manifesto is to join the UN Security Council (UNSC) as a permanent member. In order to strengthen India's influence in international decision-making, the platform said, "We are committed to seeking permanent membership in the UN Security Council."

In addition, the party said that work will go on to forge an agreement on the Comprehensive Convention against International Terrorism and other measures to tackle the problem among all UN members. According to the statement, "We will improve coordination on countering terrorism financing by building upon the success of the 'No Money for Terror' conference."