US markets show varied results amid producer inflation data

(MENAFN) On Thursday, major stock exchanges in the US opened with a mixed performance following the release of producer inflation data for March, which came in below market expectations but showed acceleration on an annual basis. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 66 points or 0.17 percent to 38,394 at 9:50 a.m. EDT (1350 GMT). In contrast, the S&P 500 remained unchanged at 5,160, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 58 points or 0.36 percent to 16,228.



In March, US producer inflation rose by 2.1 percent annually, slightly below the market's expectation of 2.2 percent. Nevertheless, this figure marked the largest advance since April 2023, accelerating from the 1.6 percent year-on-year increase recorded in February.



Amidst this market movement, the VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, edged up by 1.8 percent to 16.08, while the 10-year US Treasury yield fell by 0.3 percent to 4.546 percent.



In currency markets, the US dollar index experienced a slight decrease of 0.05 percent to 105.19, with the euro also declining by 0.07 percent to USD1.0734 against the greenback. Meanwhile, precious metals continued their upward trend, with gold rising by 0.53 percent to USD2,346 per ounce and silver increasing by 0.9 percent to USD28.17 per ounce.



Oil prices, however, saw a decline of around 0.7 percent, with the global benchmark Brent crude trading at USD89.88 per barrel and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate at USD85.48 per barrel. These fluctuations in various asset classes reflect the nuanced response of investors to the latest economic data and geopolitical developments.

