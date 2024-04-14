World Bank declares new country partnership framework (CPF) for Turkey

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the World Bank Group unveiled a new country partnership framework (CPF) for Turkey, spanning the fiscal years 2024 to 2028, with the aim of facilitating the nation's transition to high-income status.



The CPF outlines three primary development strategies that will be prioritized in Turkey, focusing on enhancing productivity growth, fostering job creation and improved public service delivery, and bolstering resilience against natural disasters. By concentrating efforts on these key areas, the World Bank aims to support Turkey in achieving sustained economic growth, enhancing the quality of life for its citizens, and building resilience to various challenges, thereby contributing to its overarching goal of attaining high-income status.



"The framework reflects the strong and growing collaboration between Turkey and the Group’s institutions: the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, International Finance Corporation and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency," it stated.



Over the course of the next five years, the World Bank Group anticipates providing USD18 billion in funding as part of the newly announced country partnership framework for Turkey. This financial commitment will supplement the existing country portfolio, which currently stands at USD17 billion, making it the third-largest country program within the World Bank.



Humberto Lopez, serving as the country director for Turkey within the World Bank, commented: “Turkey has made tremendous progress in the last two decades, significantly raising living standards for its people, developing modern infrastructure, and integrating its economy into the global economy and global value chains.



“The new CPF will build on this progress and leverage the combined strength of the World Bank Group to support Turkey as it continues its remarkable development journey. Key areas of future support include the government’s energy transition plan and strategic infrastructure.”



Wiebke Schloemer, who holds the position of director for Turkey and Central Asia at the International Finance Corporation, remarked: “As the CPF highlights, the priorities going forward are clear – to build resilience, drive the country’s green transition, and ensure no one is left behind on that journey.

