IMF head cautions over fragile worldwide financial expansion

(MENAFN) On Thursday, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva issued a cautionary message regarding the state of global economic growth. Georgieva's warning underscores concerns about the resilience and vigor of the worldwide economy amid ongoing challenges and uncertainties.



"The sobering reality is global economic activity is weak by historical standards," she stated in her address at the Atlantic Council. "Prospects for growth have been slowing since the global financial crisis."



Georgieva cautioned that while progress has been made in tackling inflation, it remains a persistent concern. Additionally, she highlighted the depletion of fiscal reserves and emphasized that increasing levels of debt present a significant hurdle for public finances in numerous countries.



"The scars of the pandemic are still with us. The global output loss since 2020 is around USD3.3 trillion, with the costs disproportionately falling on the most vulnerable countries," she declared.



The head of the IMF noted that the United States has experienced the most robust recovery among advanced economies since the onset of the pandemic, driven by a surge in productivity growth. However, she highlighted that the euro area's recovery has been more gradual, primarily due to the impact of elevated energy prices and slower productivity growth.



She emphasized that the primary factor contributing to subdued economic growth is a substantial and widespread deceleration in productivity, further mentioning: "Our analysis shows it accounts for over half of the growth slowdown in advanced and emerging economies, and nearly all in low-income countries."

MENAFN14042024000045015839ID1108091710