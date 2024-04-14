US shares decrease 1 percent on Friday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Friday, major stock exchanges in the US faced significant declines, setting them on course for weekly losses as investor sentiment soured. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 384 points or 1 percent, reaching 38,074 by 11:16 a.m. EDT (1516 GMT). Likewise, the broader S&P 500 index experienced a decline of 55 points or 1.07 percent, settling at 5,143. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also saw a notable decrease of 215 points or 1.31 percent, closing at 16,226.



Amidst the market downturn, the VIX volatility index, often referred to as the fear index, surged by 20.9 percent to 18.03, reflecting heightened investor apprehension. Concurrently, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose by 3.24 percent, reaching 4.502 percent.



In currency markets, the US dollar index strengthened by 0.7 percent to 106.04, while the euro declined by 0.8 percent to USD1.0637 against the greenback. Meanwhile, precious metals continued to exhibit strength, with gold prices rising by 1.3 percent to USD2,403 per ounce and silver experiencing a notable surge of 5.2 percent to USD30.41 per ounce.



Oil prices also saw significant gains, with the global benchmark Brent crude increasing to USD91.57 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude rising to USD87.05 per barrel. These movements across various asset classes reflected the prevailing market dynamics and underscored the complex interplay of factors influencing investor behavior, including economic indicators, geopolitical developments, and monetary policy decisions.

