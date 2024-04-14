University of Michigan records decline in US consumer sentiment in April

(MENAFN) The University of Michigan's preliminary findings from its consumer survey for April unveiled a continued trend of US consumer sentiment lingering below market expectations. The index of consumer sentiment experienced a decline of 1.5 points, dropping to 77.9 from the previous month's reading of 79.4. This dip suggests that consumers may remain cautious about the economic landscape despite ongoing efforts towards recovery.



Interestingly, the April figures fell short of market forecasts, with analysts anticipating the index to hold steady at 79.0.



"Consumers perceived little change in the state of the economy since the start of the new year," Joanne Hsu, Director of Surveys of Consumers, commented in a statement.



"Expectations over personal finances, business conditions, and labor markets have all been stable over the last four months."



In April, year-ahead inflation expectations increased to 3.1 percent, climbing from 2.9 percent in March. This uptick follows March's reading, which stood as the lowest since December 2020.



"A slight uptick in inflation expectations in April reflects some frustration that the inflation slowdown may have stalled," Hsu declared. "Overall, consumers are reserving judgment about the economy in light of the upcoming election, which, in the view of many consumers, could have a substantial impact on the trajectory of the economy."

