Annual inflation in Argentina jumps to record high of around 288 percent in March

(MENAFN) According to data released on Friday, Argentina witnessed a staggering surge in annual consumer inflation in March, reaching an unprecedented high of nearly 288 percent. The monthly consumer price index (CPI) for March recorded an 11 percent increase compared to the previous month, following a significant gain of 13.2 percent in February. This substantial rise in CPI contributed to an overall increase of 51.6 percent in the first quarter, as reported by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses.



The institute highlighted that consumer inflation in Argentina skyrocketed to an alarming record high of 287.9 percent on a year-on-year basis. This latest figure marks a continuation of the inflationary pressures that have plagued the South American nation in recent months. In February, annual consumer inflation had already reached 276.2 percent, following a notable rate of 254.2 percent in January, which stood as the highest inflation rate in over three decades.



Against this backdrop of soaring inflation, Argentina's Central Bank took decisive action on Thursday by lowering interest rates from 80 percent to 70 percent. This move marked the third interest rate cut since President Javier Milei assumed office in December. The decision to reduce interest rates reflects ongoing efforts by the government to navigate the economic challenges posed by persistently high inflation levels.

