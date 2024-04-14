IMF declares reappointment of Kristalina Georgieva for 2nd term as managing director

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced the reappointment of Kristalina Georgieva for a second five-year term as managing director, effective from October 1st.



"In taking this decision, the Board commended Ms. Georgieva’s strong and agile leadership during her term, navigating a series of major global shocks," it stated in a release.



Georgieva emerged as the sole candidate during the leadership search process.



Expressing her gratitude, she stated that she felt "deeply grateful" and thankful for the trust and support extended to her by the Executive Board of the Fund.



"In recent years, the IMF has helped our member countries to navigate successive shocks, including the pandemic, war and conflicts, and a cost-of-living crisis.



"We also stepped up our work on climate change, fragility and conflict, and the digital transition, in line with their increased significance for macroeconomic and financial stability, growth and employment," she stated in a declaration.



Georgieva expressed her anticipation of continuing to collaborate with the IMF's "highly professional and committed" staff. She emphasized her commitment to working alongside them in pursuit of the organization's goals.

