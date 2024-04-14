Cryptocurrency market falls over 6 percent with Fed concerns

(MENAFN) On Friday, the cryptocurrency market experienced a significant decline, with total market capitalization falling by more than 6 percent. This downturn was fueled by investor concerns surrounding the timing of the US Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cut. At 4:30 p.m. EDT, the value of the cryptocurrency market stood at USD2.45 trillion, reflecting a 6.7 percent decrease, as reported by CoinMarketCap, a leading digital asset price-tracking platform.



Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, saw its price drop by almost 4.7 percent to USD67,395, while Ethereum, the largest altcoin by market capitalization, experienced a more pronounced decline of 7.8 percent, reaching USD3,248. Additionally, some alternative cryptocurrencies witnessed even steeper declines, with certain coins plunging more than 20 percent in daily prices.



This decline in the cryptocurrency market coincided with major losses across traditional financial markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, as well as precious metals like gold and silver, all recorded significant losses on the final trading day of the week.



The heightened concerns regarding the timing of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut stemmed from recent consumer inflation figures, which exceeded market expectations. The possibility of the Fed delaying its rate cut until September, instead of the previously anticipated June timeline, increased following the announcement of higher-than-expected consumer inflation figures earlier in the week.



According to the FedWatch Tool provided by the US-based Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group, the probability of a 25 basis points rate cut at the Fed's June 12 meeting was just 26.1 percent as of Friday. However, the probabilities for rate cuts at the July and September meetings stood at 44.5 percent and 44.4 percent, respectively.



The Federal Reserve's upcoming two-day meeting concluding on May 1 is widely expected to result in the central bank maintaining the federal funds rate unchanged. Despite consumer inflation rising by 3.5 percent annually and 0.4 percent monthly in March, surpassing market expectations, the annual figure remains below the Fed's 2 percent target.

