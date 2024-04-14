US stocks see notable downturn on Friday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Friday, US stocks experienced a notable downturn, contributing to weekly losses across major stock exchanges. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day with a decline of 475 points, marking a 1.24 percent drop and concluding at 37,983. Throughout the week, this blue-chip index experienced a 1.6 percent decrease. Similarly, the S&P 500 recorded its most significant daily decline since January, shedding 75 points or 1.46 percent, ending the session at 5,123. Over the course of the week, the index experienced a notable 2.7 percent decrease. The Nasdaq, dominated by tech stocks, also faced a considerable decline of 267 points or 1.62 percent, closing the day at 16,175. Despite a less dramatic weekly loss of 0.5 percent, this index reflected the broader market sentiment.



In response to the market turmoil, the VIX volatility index, often referred to as the fear index, surged by 16.3 percent, reaching 17.34. Concurrently, the 10-year US Treasury yield experienced a notable decrease of 1.2 percent, ending at 4.523 percent. Meanwhile, the US dollar index saw a significant increase of 0.72 percent, climbing to 106.04, while the euro weakened by 0.8 percent, trading at USD1.0638 against the greenback.



Amidst the market turbulence, precious metals witnessed declines, with gold experiencing a 1.3 percent drop to USD2,342 per ounce and silver falling by 1.6 percent to USD27.99 per ounce. However, oil prices managed to rise modestly, with global benchmark Brent crude reaching USD90.25 per barrel, up by approximately 0.6 percent, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate climbing to USD85.53 per barrel.

