Malaysia`s leader demands unity amidst outrage over blasphemous socks

(MENAFN) Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has issued a call for unity among members of the ruling coalition in response to escalating tensions sparked by the sale of socks bearing the name 'Allah.' In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the king revealed that he had engaged with representatives from both the United Malays National Organization (UMNO) and the Democratic Action Party (DAP) to address concerns surrounding religious and racial sensitivities.



The discord stems from the continued boycott by UMNO members of a popular supermarket chain where the controversial socks were sold. Highlighting the need to avoid exacerbating divisions, the king urged leaders from both parties to adopt a spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation as the Hari Raya festival approaches.



Hari Raya, a significant occasion in the Muslim calendar, marks the culmination of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. Set to be observed on April 10 this year, the festival holds immense cultural and religious significance for Malaysia's multi-ethnic population, the majority of whom are Malay Muslims, with sizable Chinese and Indian Muslim communities.



The controversy erupted when images of socks bearing the word 'Allah' circulated on Malaysian social media platforms, igniting outrage among many. The fact that the socks were allegedly being sold at KK Mart, a Malaysian-Chinese-owned retail chain, and during the sacred month of Ramadan, only intensified the public outcry.

