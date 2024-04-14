Iranian Media: Attack On Israel's Multi-Dimensional, Complex, And Extensive

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iran's state-affiliated media have described the country's attack on Israel as“extensive,” reporting the destruction of military targets associated with the Israeli army following the attacks.

According to Fars News Agency, in a report titled“Details of Iran's Attack on Israel” released on Sunday morning, Iran launched a widespread drone and missile attack on Israel, destroying targets in occupied territories.

The reports indicate that targets related to the Israeli army, including the Nevatim airbase in southern Israel and military aircraft hangars in the Negev desert, were destroyed by Iran's attacks.

Iranian state-affiliated media have extensively covered the details of this attack, describing it as“multi-dimensional, complex, calculated, and extensive.” It is reported that Iran has targeted Israeli targets inside Israeli territory with approximately 200 aerial threats, including missiles and drone strikes.

Daniel Hagaray, an Israeli military spokesman, confirmed on Sunday evening the April 13th attack, stating that the Iranian government has initiated retaliatory attacks on Israel by launching over 100 missiles and informing of the country's readiness to intercept these missiles. However, Israel has not yet confirmed the details of this attack.

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the French government, and the European Union have condemned Iran's attack on Israel in separate statements.

However, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has termed the attack as“legitimate” in its statement, emphasizing it as a defense of Iran's territorial integrity and national interests.

It is worth mentioning that Iran carried out this attack in response to the April 1st aerial strike targeting its consulate in Damascus, the capital of Syria.

