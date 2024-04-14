Erdogan declares that these elections will mark his final political contest

(MENAFN) Following the March 31 municipal elections, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a noteworthy declaration, stating that these elections would mark his final political contest within the confines of current legislation. This announcement marked a pivotal moment not only in Erdogan's career but also potentially in Turkey’s socio-political landscape. Erdogan's leadership, spanning from his tenure as prime minister starting in 2003 to his presidency, has been defined by transformative policies that have significantly shaped Turkey’s domestic and international standing. However, the constraints imposed by Turkish laws, necessitating Erdogan to step back, hint at a broader shift underway, possibly signaling the conclusion of the Erdogan era.



The presidential elections of 2023 underscored this sentiment, with Erdogan securing victory in a closely contested run-off against Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Despite winning, Erdogan's narrower margin of victory, compared to previous elections, suggests a shifting political tide, a trend further emphasized by the outcomes of the recent municipal elections.



The municipal elections of March 31 unveiled a notable transformation in Turkey’s internal socio-political dynamics. The People's Republican Party (CHP), representing the opposition, emerged victorious in 36 out of 81 municipalities, marking a significant advancement from previous years. This outcome signals a growing wave of change within Turkey’s political landscape. With a national share of 37.7 percent of the votes against the ruling party's 35.4 percent and a robust voter turnout of 77.3 percent, these elections showcased the opposition's most significant triumph since Erdogan's ascent to power.

