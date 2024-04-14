Flights From Turkiye To Iran, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon Cancelled

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 14 (KUNA) -- Turkish governmental and private airlines companies announced Sunday the cancellation of all its scheduled flight to Iran, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon, on Saturday and Sunday.

This decision was made after Iran launched a missiles and drones attack on the Israel entity late Saturday, causing the airspace in neighboring countries to close.

Anadulo Agency quoted sources in both companies as saying that the decision taken due to escalation witnessed between Iran and the Israel entity, adding that all flights to these destinations were redirected back to Istanbul.

On Saturday, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel with drones which led to a state of unrest in the region and suspension of operations in airports in the neighboring countries. (end)

ta













MENAFN14042024000071011013ID1108091661