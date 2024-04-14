Olivia Rodrigo Performs On ‘Bathwater’ With No Doubt At Coachella 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 14 (IANS) Singer-actress Olivia Rodrigo doled out a surprise performance at the Coachella Main Stage as she joined the rock band No Doubt for the band's performance on their song 'Bathwater' on the second night of the annual Los Angeles music festival.

This marks both Rodrigo's and No Doubt's first time performing at the festival.

For the eighth song of their set, the southern California ska-pop band welcomed Rodrigo to the stage as a special guest, reports 'Variety'.

Stefani and Rodrigo traded verses on the 2000 single, with Rodrigo sporting a tanktop that read“I <3 ND”. The crowd ate it up, and the pair hugged at the end of the rendition before exiting the stage together.

As per 'Variety', in a recent sit-down with American Songwriter, Rodrigo cited No Doubt as a key source of inspiration, and praised frontwoman Gwen Stefani as a“true artiste”.

“Gwen's ability to evolve and explore different styles of music, songwriting and aesthetic while still remaining true to herself is incredibly inspiring,” Rodrigo said.

“To me, she's a prime example of an artist who defies stereotypes and preconceived boundaries and just makes stuff that she thinks is cool. If that's not a true artist, I don't know what is.”

Rodrigo explained in a cover profile by Nylon that she discovered No Doubt's 2000 record 'Return of Saturn' at the age of 15 years. The dichotomy in Stefani's music between wanting her independence and the desire to start a family has always stuck with Rodrigo after all these years.