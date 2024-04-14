Borrell raises alarm over intense risk of army conflict in Europe amid tensions with Russia

(MENAFN) Josep Borrell, the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has raised alarm over the heightened risk of a full-scale military conflict in Europe amid tensions with Russia. Speaking at a Forum Europa gathering in Brussels, Borrell emphasized that the possibility of a high-intensity conventional war in Europe is no longer a distant scenario and urged the bloc to take proactive measures to prevent such a crisis.



Borrell's remarks echo concerns expressed by several European officials in recent months, including United Kingdom Defense Secretary Grant Shapps and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who have warned of a shifting global landscape towards a "pre-war" state due to perceived threats from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea. Borrell specifically highlighted Russia's actions, citing the conflict in Ukraine and accusing Moscow of seeking to destabilize the European Union.



While Borrell clarified that an immediate military conflict in Europe is not on the horizon, he stressed the importance of recognizing the limitations of relying solely on the United States for defense. Borrell cautioned that the traditional "United States umbrella" of protection may not always be guaranteed, particularly depending on the political leadership in Washington.



In light of these concerns, Borrell called on European Union member states to reassess their defense strategies and enhance European security cooperation to mitigate the risk of conflict.



His remarks underscore the evolving geopolitical dynamics in Europe and the imperative for the European Union to bolster its defense capabilities and strategic autonomy in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

MENAFN14042024000045015687ID1108091632