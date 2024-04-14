Azerbaijani Basketball Team Heading To Hong Kong To Compete At Olympic Qualifying Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's women's 3x3 basketball team will play its next gamein the Olympic Qualifying tournament organized in Hong Kong.
According to "Report" , the team will face the Hungarian team inthe semi-finals.
The match will start at 11:30.
In the other semi-final match, the Netherlands and Polandqualifiers will meet.
The winner of the tournament will have the only ticket to theParis-2024 Summer Olympic Games.
