Azerbaijani Judokas Snatch 7 Medals On First Day Of European Cup

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first competition day of the European Judo Cup tournamentamong juniors in Berlin, the capital of Germany, is leftbehind.

Referring to the press service of the Azerbaijan JudoFederation, Azernews informs that Azerbaijani athletes have taken 3gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals on the first day of thecompetition.

In the final match of the 50 kg weight class, two Azerbaijanijudokas - Bahadir Feyzullayev and Mammadali Husiyev - faced eachother. As a result, B. Feyzullayev won gold medals, and M. Husiyevwon silver medals.

Two of our judokas - Nihad Rahimov and Ozgan Guliyev - met inthe 60 kg final match. As a result, Nihad Rahimov won a gold medal other judoka, Farid Garayev, competing in the same weightclass, won a bronze medal.

Kanan Sadigov took the first place on the tatami weighing 66 kg Gurbanov, who fought in the same weight class, was satisfiedwith the bronze medal.