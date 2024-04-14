Israel Opens Its Airspace

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Israeli authorities have opened the country's airspace,which was closed due to the threat of an attack.

Azernews reports that the Israel Airports Authority releasedinformation about this.

"According to the instructions of the security services, theairspace of the State of Israel was opened at 07:30 in the morninglocal time, and the Ben Gurion airport resumed operations," theinformation said.