Iran Says Mission Complete Regarding Its Response To Attack On Israel

The attack on Israel can be considered as a completed responseto the attack of the Iranian diplomatic facilities in Syria by theauthorities of this country.

Azernews informs referring to the Permanent Mission of Iran tothe UN as mentioned on official "X" page as such: "The matter canbe deemed concluded."

The Permanent Mission noted that the release of drones to Israelis a response to this country's attack on Iran's diplomaticfacilities in Damascus. At the same time, it was emphasized that ifthe Israeli authorities make "another mistake", Tehran's responsewill be "harder".

Earlier, it was reported that dozens of Iranian drones flew overthe southern provinces of Iraq towards the territory of Israel with warheads launched from Iran were also observed overJordanian territory.