Russian Invaders Attack Kutsurub Community In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Enemy shelling of the village of Dmytrivka, Kutsurub community, Mykolaiv region, has damaged three private houses.
The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
On April 13, in the Mykolaiv region, Ukraine's air defense units destroyed a Russian Kh-59 guided aerial missile.
"Yesterday at 17:49 and 18:12 and today at 01:48 and 01:56, the enemy launched artillery fire on the Kutsurub community. As a result, three private houses were damaged by blast waves and debris in the village of Dmytrivka. There were no casualties," the post said. Read also:
Earlier reports said that in the early of April 13, Russian troops launched two attacks on the water area and the town of Ochakiv.
