Russian Invaders Attack Kutsurub Community In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Enemy shelling of the village of Dmytrivka, Kutsurub community, Mykolaiv region, has damaged three private houses.

The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

On April 13, in the Mykolaiv region, Ukraine's air defense units destroyed a Russian Kh-59 guided aerial missile.

"Yesterday at 17:49 and 18:12 and today at 01:48 and 01:56, the enemy launched artillery fire on the Kutsurub community. As a result, three private houses were damaged by blast waves and debris in the village of Dmytrivka. There were no casualties," the post said.

Earlier reports said that in the early of April 13, Russian troops launched two attacks on the water area and the town of Ochakiv.