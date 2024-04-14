MP claims Russia probing Navalny`s widow

(MENAFN) A Russian Member of Parliament (MP) from the ruling United Russia party, Andrey Alshevskikh, has disclosed that the Russian Interior Ministry is conducting an investigation into Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the late opposition figure Alexey Navalny. This investigation stems from a speech Navalnaya delivered at the European Parliament in February, where she called for sanctions on Russia and criticized the European Union's approach to sanctions.



Alshevskikh shared a letter from the Interior Ministry on social media, revealing that he had requested the probe into Navalnaya's speech. According to the letter, Navalnaya's speech will undergo "psycholinguistic assessment," and a decision will be made in accordance with Russian legislation. The process is expected to conclude in the second half of 2024.



Navalnaya's speech in Strasbourg, delivered shortly after her husband's death, garnered attention for its criticism of the European Union's sanctions approach towards Russia. She advocated for more effective measures to pressure Russia and called for "innovative" approaches. However, calls for sanctions against Russia carry potential legal consequences in Russia, with penalties of up to three years in prison.



Despite the scrutiny and potential legal repercussions, Navalnaya has pledged to continue her late husband's work. Ahead of the presidential election in March, she encouraged protests outside voting stations and urged Russian citizens to either vote against Vladimir Putin or spoil their ballot papers. Putin ultimately secured reelection as president with 87.8 percent of the vote.



The investigation into Navalnaya's speech underscores the ongoing crackdown on dissent and opposition voices in Russia, raising concerns about freedom of speech and political expression in the country. It also highlights the continued political activism and resilience of Navalnaya in the face of adversity.

