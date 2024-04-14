Macron, Scholz call for trade rebalancing with China amid growing concerns over Ukraine crisis

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz convened on Friday to discuss the necessity for a "rebalance" in trade relations between Europe and China, ahead of Scholz's imminent visit to Beijing. Against the backdrop of escalating tensions in Ukraine, officials in Macron's office disclosed that the two leaders engaged in a video call to address the implications of the conflict on European security.



Scholz's upcoming trip to China assumes heightened significance amid a broader shift in Western attitudes towards Beijing, characterized by growing scrutiny of China's trade practices and its perceived alignment with Moscow amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The discussions between Macron and Scholz underscored the imperative to foster European competitiveness in the face of evolving geopolitical dynamics.



Highlighting their unwavering commitment to Ukraine, Macron and Scholz reaffirmed their support for the country and explored European initiatives aimed at providing military assistance to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities. Macron's impending visit to Ukraine has been anticipated for several weeks, with the French President indicating that he would only undertake the trip once concrete measures were in place.



The convergence of Macron and Scholz's perspectives will be further demonstrated during a joint French-German meeting scheduled for May 28 in Meseberg, near Berlin. This meeting coincides with Macron's state visit to Germany, symbolizing the close collaboration between France and Germany in addressing key geopolitical challenges and advancing European interests on the global stage.

