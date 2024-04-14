Biden Strongly Condemns Iranian Attacks On Israeli Entity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April, 14 (KUNA)-- President Joe Biden "strongly condemned" the attack by Iran on the occupied entity on Saturday, in response to an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital, Damascus, earlier this month.

"At my direction, to support the defense of Israel, the U.S. military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region over the course of the past week" said Biden in a statement.

He also said with the help of the deployments and the extraordinary skill of US service members, "we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles."

Biden said that he spoke with Netanyahu to reaffirm America's ironclad commitment to the security of Israel.

He added, "I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks - sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel"

President Biden announced that he would organize on Sunday a meeting with the Group of seven leaders (G7) to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack.

He elaborated that officials would engage with their counterparts across the region, as to stay in close touch with Israel's leaders.

Biden reaffirmed that the US would "remain vigilant" against all threats and would not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people, he noted that there had been no attacks on US forces or facilities that day.

It is noted that Iran carried out an attack with dozens of drones and missiles against the occupied Israeli entity in response to the targeting of its consulate in Damascus at the beginning of this April. (end)

