US Congress Affirms Support To Israeli Entity After Iranian Attacks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 14 (KUNA) -- US Congress Leaders affirms US support with Israel after Iran's attacks on Saturday night, in response to the Israeli attacks on the Iranian consulate in Damascus earlier this month.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that, "As Israel faces this vicious attack from Iran, America must show our full resolve to stand with our critical ally, and the world must be assured Israel is not alone."

He added, "I will continue to engage with the White House to insist upon a proper response," noting that the Biden Administration's undermining of Israel and appeasement of Iran have contributed to these terrible developments.

Majority Leader of the US Senate Chuck Schumer stated, "As Israel is under attack from Iran, we stand with Israel and its people, and the US will do everything to support Israel's defense against Iran."

Minority Leader of the US Senate Mitch McConnel said, "In the face of Iran's significant military strikes on Israel, the US must stand with our ally as Israel's national unity government takes necessary measures to defend its people and its sovereignty."

"President Biden has insisted that America's commitment to Israel's security is 'ironclad' and it is time for his Administration to match words with actions," added McConnel.

Minority Leader of the US House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement, "Iran, a sworn enemy of the US, launched an unprecedented attack against Israeli and America's commitment to Israel's security is ironclad and unbreakable."

He also added, "Iran will not succeed and we stand with the people of Israel during this moment of significant challenge."

Iran launched massive retaliatory attacks with drones and cruise missiles into the Israeli occupation entity on Saturday night; nearly two weeks after the latter bombed the Iranian consulate in Damascus. (end)

