Canada takes into account nuclear submarine option

(MENAFN) Canada has unveiled an ambitious defense policy update titled 'Our North, Strong and Free,' outlining significant investments totaling nearly USD6 billion over the next five years and exceeding USD53 billion over the next two decades. While the proposed spending falls short of NATO's 2 percent GDP defense spending goal, the Canadian government has hailed it as a substantial step toward fulfilling its commitments.



The document signals a strategic shift for Canada, particularly in the Arctic region, with plans to enhance military capabilities through the construction of new facilities and bolstering maritime and aerial defenses. Notably, the policy emphasizes the exploration of options to renew and expand Canada's submarine fleet, aiming to equip the Royal Canadian Navy with under-ice capable, conventionally powered submarines.



During a press conference to present the updated defense policy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at the possibility of procuring nuclear submarines, highlighting the need to evaluate the appropriateness of different submarine types for Canada's extensive coastlines, including the longest coastline in the world and the longest Arctic coastline.



Trudeau also underscored Canada's growing cooperation with the United States-led AUKUS bloc, expressing openness to Japan joining the military partnership. AUKUS, established in late 2021, involves the United States and the United Kingdom assisting Australia in acquiring a nuclear submarine fleet, reflecting a broader trend of collaboration among allied nations to strengthen defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.



As Canada explores options to modernize its defense infrastructure and enhance maritime security, discussions surrounding the potential acquisition of nuclear submarines underscore the nation's commitment to ensuring its readiness to address evolving security challenges in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

