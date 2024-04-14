(MENAFN) During a speech at Georgetown University's 'NATO at 75: Charting a New Course?' conference, American ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, underscored that twelve NATO countries have yet to fulfill their commitment to allocate 2 percent of their GDP to defense spending. The goal was set by the United States-led bloc in 2014 in response to the Donbass conflict triggered by the Western-backed coup in Kiev. Smith emphasized the importance of achieving the "burden-sharing" benchmark within the stipulated timeframe, noting that while progress has been made with 20 allies meeting the 2 percent pledge, efforts must continue until all 32 members comply.



Smith's remarks, made at a conference organized by Georgetown's Center for Security Studies, coincided with the presence of Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Christopher Cavoli. However, the basis for Smith's claim regarding the number of NATO members meeting the 2 percent target remains unclear. Recent estimates from February 2023 indicate that only 11 member states had achieved the goal, with 18 still falling short. Notable among those yet to meet the benchmark are France, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Italy, Canada, Turkey, and Spain, while Iceland, Finland, and Sweden, the latter two of which joined NATO relatively recently, were not included in the estimates.



Among NATO members, Poland stands out for allocating 3.9 percent of its GDP to military expenditure last year, the highest within the alliance. Polish President Andrzej Duda has advocated for raising the minimum spending threshold to 3 percent, arguing that 2 percent is no longer sufficient. This highlights ongoing discussions within NATO regarding defense spending and underscores the need for continued efforts to ensure equitable burden-sharing among alliance members.

