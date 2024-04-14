Sweden deports Chinese reporter

(MENAFN) In a move invoking national security grounds, Sweden has deported a Chinese national who resided in the country for two decades, her lawyer revealed to reporters on Monday. The 57-year-old woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, worked as a journalist and allegedly had connections with the Chinese embassy and individuals affiliated with the Chinese government, according to Swedish public broadcaster SVT.



Attorney Leutrim Kadriu emphasized the challenges in divulging specific details due to the confidentiality surrounding the case, categorized as a national security matter by the Swedish security police. The woman was apprehended in October, and despite her tenure in Sweden, marriage to a Swedish citizen, and raising children in the country, both the Migration Agency and the Migration Court upheld the government's assertion of her posing a national security risk.



Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer confirmed the woman's unsuccessful appeal against deportation under the law governing the special control of certain foreigners. The Swedish Security Service (SAPO) defended its actions, stating alignment with its mission to safeguard Sweden and its democratic institutions.



The Chinese journalist has refuted all allegations, asserting her innocence regarding any security threats. SVT's report suggests that the Chinese embassy in Stockholm compensated the woman for articles published on her website. Additionally, she facilitated meetings between Chinese officials, businessmen, and Swedish counterparts.



This incident underscores the delicate balance between national security concerns and individual rights, raising questions about the extent to which long-term residents can be deemed security risks. As tensions between nations persist, such cases illuminate the complexities of diplomatic relations and the challenges inherent in maintaining security while respecting fundamental liberties.

