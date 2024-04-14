Probable dates for Swiss-suggested Ukraine peace negotiations referred to in press

(MENAFN) Reports suggest that Switzerland is considering hosting a peace conference aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, potentially scheduled for mid-June and set to include up to 100 nations, primarily from the Global South. While Bern has expressed its intention to convene a significant peace summit this year, the specifics, including the date and list of attendees, remain undisclosed.



Sources cited in a Bloomberg report highlight the ambiguity surrounding the proposed event.



Although the participation of numerous world leaders is anticipated, the exact number remains uncertain. Notably, the inclusion of China is identified as a pivotal factor in lending credibility to the initiative, with Switzerland keen on securing Beijing's involvement.



A spokesperson for the Swiss foreign ministry emphasized the importance of engaging not only Ukraine, Russia, and European stakeholders but also representatives from the Global South. This outreach is deemed crucial for facilitating Russia's eventual integration into the peace process. As part of this effort, Switzerland is reportedly in close communication with countries such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.



China's stance on the matter has been subject to scrutiny, with conflicting reports emerging.



While the nation expressed interest in participating in the proposed peace conference in March, subsequent reports from Politico suggest that Beijing may withhold its involvement unless Moscow is granted a seat at the negotiating table.



The potential convening of the peace talks underscores ongoing efforts to address the Ukraine conflict through diplomatic means. With Switzerland positioned as a mediator, expectations are high for constructive dialogue that encompasses diverse global perspectives and ultimately contributes to a sustainable resolution of the crisis.

