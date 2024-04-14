Gold prices continue rising momentum amid growing geopolitical tensions

(MENAFN) Despite experiencing a slight dip in Friday's session, gold prices continued their upward trajectory for the fourth consecutive week, spurred by heightened tensions in the Middle East that prompted investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets. The precious metal, which had reached unprecedented levels earlier in the week, closed trading on Friday with a decline of approximately 1.2 percent, settling at USD2,344.37 per ounce in spot transactions, after peaking at a record high of USD2,419.79 earlier in the session.



Throughout the week's trading, gold prices saw a cumulative increase of around 0.63 percent, signaling sustained investor interest in the precious metal as a hedge against geopolitical uncertainties. In the realm of US gold futures, prices edged up by 0.1 percent upon settlement, reaching USD2,374.1.



The surge in gold prices reflects a broader trend of rising demand for safe-haven assets amidst escalating geopolitical tensions worldwide. Since the beginning of the year, gold has witnessed significant gains, with its value increasing by more than 13.6 percent. This uptrend underscores the role of gold as a traditional safe-haven investment during periods of geopolitical instability, as investors seek to protect their portfolios from market volatility and geopolitical risks.

MENAFN14042024000045015682ID1108091586