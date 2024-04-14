Tired Of The Same Old Drinks?

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANSlife) Sunshine, good times, and drinks that make your taste buds do a happy dance. This year, ditch the bar scene and crank up the fun with a taste bud extravaganza you can create yourself!

Woo your guests at the house party with your bartending skills as we bring you a collection of explosive summer cocktails that you can whip up right in your kitchen.

From citrusy sensations to exotic flavour fusions, a perfect summer sipper is waiting to be discovered. So, dust off your shaker, grab your favourite blender, and get ready to impress your friends (and maybe even yourself) with these summer cocktail masterpieces!

Mango Fizz

One sip of this libation and you'll be transported straight to a beach paradise. Samsara gin blends with fresh lemon juice, creating a base that's perfectly balanced by the sweet and tangy notes of Vaum's Mango Fig botanical water.

Ingredients:

30ml Samsara gin

15ml Fresh lemon juice

Ice cubes

Mango slices or lemon twists, for garnish

Vaum mango fig botanical water

Salt Rim for the Glass

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, combine the gin, and lemon juice

Add ice cubes to the shaker and shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds to chill the mixture

Strain the mixture into a chilled cocktail glass filled with ice. Rim the Glass with Salt

Top it off with Vaum mango Fig botanical water

Serve and enjoy your refreshing Tropical Zing cocktail!

Lemon Berry Breeze

Beat the summer heat with the exhilarating Lemon Berry Breeze! This vibrant concoction, made using Rock Paper Rum's Zesty Lemon Rum, is an explosion of citrusy delight.

Ingredients:

45ml Zesty Lemon Rum

2-3 Fresh Strawberries

2-3 Kaffir Lime Leaves

Club Soda

Sprite

Lots of ice

Method:

Muddle fresh strawberries and kaffir lime leaves in a cocktail shaker

Add the Zesty Lemon Rum to the shaker and shake well

Strain this mixture into a glass filled with ice

Top up the glass with a refreshing mix of club soda and Sprite

Garnish with a lemon wedge or a strawberry for that extra burst of flavour

Kesar Pista Whisky Flip

Calling all dessert lovers! This creamy delight features The Glenwalk Scotch alongside nutty pistachio syrup and a touch of saffron-infused honey. The egg white adds a luxurious texture, making it the perfect decadent after-dinner drink that's guaranteed to leave you wanting more.

Ingredients:

60 ml Glenwalk Scotch

15 ml Pistachio syrup

15 ml Egg white

10 ml Saffron infused Honey water

Method:

In a Shaker, Combine The Glenwalk scotch, pistachio syrup, saffron-infused honey water and egg white

Dry Shake (Without Ice) vigorously to emulsify the egg

Add Ice into the shaker and shake until well chilled

Strain into a coupe glass

Garnish with Crushed Pistachios for a delightful crunch

