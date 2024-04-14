Tired Of The Same Old Drinks?

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANSlife) Sunshine, good times, and drinks that make your taste buds do a happy dance. This year, ditch the bar scene and crank up the fun with a taste bud extravaganza you can create yourself!
Woo your guests at the house party with your bartending skills as we bring you a collection of explosive summer cocktails that you can whip up right in your kitchen.
From citrusy sensations to exotic flavour fusions, a perfect summer sipper is waiting to be discovered. So, dust off your shaker, grab your favourite blender, and get ready to impress your friends (and maybe even yourself) with these summer cocktail masterpieces!
Mango Fizz
One sip of this libation and you'll be transported straight to a beach paradise. Samsara gin blends with fresh lemon juice, creating a base that's perfectly balanced by the sweet and tangy notes of Vaum's Mango Fig botanical water.
Ingredients:
30ml Samsara gin
15ml Fresh lemon juice
Ice cubes
Mango slices or lemon twists, for garnish
Vaum mango fig botanical water
Salt Rim for the Glass
Method:
In a cocktail shaker, combine the gin, and lemon juice
Add ice cubes to the shaker and shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds to chill the mixture
Strain the mixture into a chilled cocktail glass filled with ice. Rim the Glass with Salt
Top it off with Vaum mango Fig botanical water
Serve and enjoy your refreshing Tropical Zing cocktail!
Lemon Berry Breeze
Beat the summer heat with the exhilarating Lemon Berry Breeze! This vibrant concoction, made using Rock Paper Rum's Zesty Lemon Rum, is an explosion of citrusy delight.
Ingredients:
45ml Zesty Lemon Rum
2-3 Fresh Strawberries
2-3 Kaffir Lime Leaves
Club Soda
Sprite
Lots of ice
Method:
Muddle fresh strawberries and kaffir lime leaves in a cocktail shaker
Add the Zesty Lemon Rum to the shaker and shake well
Strain this mixture into a glass filled with ice
Top up the glass with a refreshing mix of club soda and Sprite
Garnish with a lemon wedge or a strawberry for that extra burst of flavour
Kesar Pista Whisky Flip
Calling all dessert lovers! This creamy delight features The Glenwalk Scotch alongside nutty pistachio syrup and a touch of saffron-infused honey. The egg white adds a luxurious texture, making it the perfect decadent after-dinner drink that's guaranteed to leave you wanting more.
Ingredients:
60 ml Glenwalk Scotch
15 ml Pistachio syrup
15 ml Egg white
10 ml Saffron infused Honey water
Method:
In a Shaker, Combine The Glenwalk scotch, pistachio syrup, saffron-infused honey water and egg white
Dry Shake (Without Ice) vigorously to emulsify the egg
Add Ice into the shaker and shake until well chilled
Strain into a coupe glass
Garnish with Crushed Pistachios for a delightful crunch
