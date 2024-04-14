Secretary Austin: Israeli Occupation Must Notify US Before Retaliating Iran Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 14 (KUNA) -- US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli occupation counterpart, Yoav Gallant, asking him to notify the US prior to any possible retaliation against Iran's recent missiles and drones assault.

The two spoke on the phone following wide-scale Iranian airstrikes against the occupation, reported American network, CNN, reported this on behalf of an undisclosed official, who added that Gallant briefed Austin on defense operations intercepting any strikes.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations had stated earlier that the military action which came in response to Israeli occupation targeting Iranian diplomats in Damascus can be considered closed, but warned the occupation against further mistakes saying that its response would be more forceful. (end)

amm













MENAFN14042024000071011013ID1108091567