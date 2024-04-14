Enemy Shells Village In Kharkiv Region, Killing Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of April 13, the Russian army struck the village of Vesele in the Lyptsi community of the Kharkiv region, killing two people.
The head of the Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"At about 9 p.m. on April 13, the occupiers struck the village of Vesele in the Lyptsi community. A private house was destroyed. Two civilians were killed - a man and a woman. They were unblocked from under the rubble," said the head of the Regional State Administration.
The data is being established, Syniehubov added.
As reported earlier, on April 13, Russians dropped a munition from a drone in the Kupiansk district. An ambulance driver was injured.
