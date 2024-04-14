British Prime Minister Condemns Iran's Attack On Israel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned Iran's attack onIsrael.

The Prime Minister wrote about this on his "X" social networkpage.

He noted that Iran once again demonstrated its intention to sowthe seeds of chaos. Rishi Sunak said that he is urgently workingwith allied countries to stabilize the situation and preventfurther escalation of tensions.

"The UK will continue to defend the security of Israel and allour regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq. Together with ourallies, we are working urgently to stabilize the situation andprevent further escalation of tensions. No one wants morebloodshed," the Prime Minister said in his statement.