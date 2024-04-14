Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) --
1956 -- Khaled Al-Zaid Al-Khaled, the first chairman of Kuwait Airways, died at the age of 50. He was also known as a dealer in pearls, textiles and food.
1960 -- The Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree-into-law for preserving relics.
1967 -- Seven members of the National Assembly resigned to protest results of elections held on January 25.
1986 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated Al-Ojairi observatory at Kuwait Scientific Club. The observatory, construction of which cost KD 300,00, was one of the largest in the Middle East.
1988 -- The Swimming Pool Complex was inaugurated. The complex contained five pools filled with filtered water.
1993 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decorated the former US president George Bush (Bush senior) with the Order of Mubarak the Great (Wisam Mubarak al-Kabir) in appreciation for his support for Kuwait against the occupation and efforts for liberating the country.
2004 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued an Amiri Decree for establishing a shareholding company named Al-Jazeera Airways at a capital of KD ten million.
2008 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a license for establishing the College for Science and Technology.
2022 -- Environment Public Authority (EPA) assigned inspectors to monitor environmental performance at government entities. (end)
