India Expresses Concern Over Iran, Israeli Occupation Hostilities, Calls For Restraint

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, April 14 (KUNA) -- Indian government on Sunday expressed serious concern at the escalation of hostilities between the Israel, the occupying force in the region, and Iran after the latter launched a massive attack in retaliation to former's attack on Tehran's consulate in Syria.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs expressed serious concern at the escalation of hostilities, which threatened security in the region.

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community," the statement said.

India also reiterated the importance of maintaining security and stability in the region. (end) atk

